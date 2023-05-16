Henderson High Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.58 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

HHI stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.88 ($2.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,072,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.65. The company has a market capitalization of £225.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,921.67 and a beta of 1.01. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 181 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

