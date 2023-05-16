Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.3 days.
Heineken Stock Up 0.3 %
HKHHF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. Heineken has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $97.41.
Heineken Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.