Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.3 days.

Heineken Stock Up 0.3 %

HKHHF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. Heineken has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $97.41.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

