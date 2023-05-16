Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,196. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $500.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

