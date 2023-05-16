Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.62 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $16.76 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00039874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,341,900,299 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,339,789,226.234604 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05228881 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $15,227,981.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.