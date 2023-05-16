Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 39,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $600,698.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,205.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 203,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,325 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 745.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 17,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

