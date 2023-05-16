Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 294,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.