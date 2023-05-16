Head-To-Head Comparison: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 33.79% 17.63% 1.45% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Security Bancshares pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $52.97 million 1.87 $15.69 million $1.13 5.12 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.