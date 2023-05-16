HC Wainwright Lowers Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $49.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
CGEM stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $391.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
