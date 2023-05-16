Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 17,950,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,829,331 shares of company stock worth $266,585,322. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 623.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 146,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 167,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

