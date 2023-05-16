Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,967 shares during the period. Harmonic makes up about 5.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Up 0.1 %

Harmonic Company Profile

HLIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 271,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

