Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 653,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 140,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

In other news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 43.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.