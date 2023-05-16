Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 33,569 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises about 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 2,649,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,991. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,971.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

