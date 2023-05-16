Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,125 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,646,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 426,654 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 249,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,621. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

