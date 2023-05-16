H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

