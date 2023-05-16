GXChain Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $514.36 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003483 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

