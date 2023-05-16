GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $18.70 on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

