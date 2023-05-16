GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $18.70 on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
