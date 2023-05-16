Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

GRIN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $208.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

