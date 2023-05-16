Grin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $612,756.21 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $612,756.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,188.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00321061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00560671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00428206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

