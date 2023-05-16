Gregory Q. Brown Sells 50,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.38. The stock had a trading volume of 455,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,988. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $295.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

