Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $42,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 91,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,670. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

