Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

