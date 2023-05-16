Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 53,802 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,802 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Qualys Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

QLYS stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.