Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,804 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $391.15 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.