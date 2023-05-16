Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

