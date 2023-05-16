Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

