Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.