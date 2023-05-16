Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KFY opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.