Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,868 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

