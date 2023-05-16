Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

