Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Update

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 1,329,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,316. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.