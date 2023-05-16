Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Price Target Lowered to $6.30 at Citigroup

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Gogoro Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GGR opened at $3.36 on Friday. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
