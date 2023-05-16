GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMYTF remained flat at C$89.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.18. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$89.04 and a one year high of C$94.75.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

