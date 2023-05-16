Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.63

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 186807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $718.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $14,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 179,330 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,944,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

