Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

