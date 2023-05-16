Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 23,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,377. The stock has a market cap of $351.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Articles

