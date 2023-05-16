Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 602.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of Givaudan stock remained flat at $3,539.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,226.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3,159.82. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,645.88 and a 12 month high of $3,650.32.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

