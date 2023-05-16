GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 286,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,971. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

