Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after acquiring an additional 202,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.