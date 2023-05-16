Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 187,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.45. The stock had a trading volume of 303,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,613. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

