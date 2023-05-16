Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 27,213 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 209,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,813. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

