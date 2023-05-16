Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $216.36. 19,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,293. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

