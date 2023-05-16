Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

MCHI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 355,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,154. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

