Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. 157,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,579. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

