Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,712. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.62. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.