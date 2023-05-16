Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,744 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,764 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 48,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,026. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

