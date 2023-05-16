Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 56 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,671. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.57.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,799 shares of company stock worth $9,582,519. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.