Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Geron Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. 5,518,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $19,602,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,498,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

