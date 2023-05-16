General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

