General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.99. 217,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,189. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

