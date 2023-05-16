General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.86. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

